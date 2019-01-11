Pradhan presents 1,06,619 offer letters for jobs in private sector in Ranchi

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave a total of 1,06,619 offer letters for jobs in private sector to the youth at Global Skill Summit in Ranchi.

Governor of Jharkhand Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at this one day Global Skill Summit, 2019 which was also attended by Dr. Neera Yadav, Minister, Higher, Technical Education, and Skill Development Department, other senior officials of Jharkhand Government, industry leaders, international representatives from 17 countries were also present at the occasion attended by a large number of skilled youth who got job offers.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said, "India, with its pool of talented youth, has the potential to cater to the ever-growing demand for skilled manpower in the world. Jharkhand is a melting pot, with enormous potential in myriad sectors like manufacturing, tourism, services etc. The state is blessed with a demographic dividend and an abundance of natural resources. The Government's initiatives and programs have given wings to people's hard work and dreams. The government of Jharkhand deserves praise for its achievements in skilling the youth of the state and enabling their employment." Meanwhile, Das, stated, "Today, the Government of Jharkhand is empowering the youth by providing appropriate skills, making them future-ready. It will make young talent self-reliant. We thank the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ably led by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for providing opportunities to the youth for skill development and making available avenues of jobs." (ANI)