Pradhan reviews work at Odisha's Common Service Centre

[Odisha], Jul 1 (ANI): Union Minister in Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Bhubaneshwar's Palaspalli and reviewed the work there.

The Common Service Centre (CSC) scheme is one of the mission mode projects under the Digital India Programme. CSCs are the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from host of B2C services to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country.

Pradhan hailed the services provided by the CSC and said that it is a service producing centre at par with international standards.

"CSC is doing really good work. They are providing a lot of services of both central and state governments. CSC is providing all the digital services to the people of the area like LED bulb, low-cost sanitary napkins, etc," the minister told ANI.

"This is also providing employment to lot of people. They provided great service during demonetisation. The number of CSCs has increased to 11,000 from 5,000," Pradhan added.

Meanwhile, Pradhan also interacted with the women engaged in making low-cost sanitary napkins at the centre.

One of the women employed at the CSC sanitary napkin manufacturing unit said it is a good opportunity for her to make some money. She also said there is a great demand for those low-cost sanitary napkins.

The CSC is the body of the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), approved by the government in May 2006, as part of its commitment in the National Common Minimum Programme to introduce e-governance on a massive scale.

The CSC provides death certificate, life certificate, Aadhaar cards, LED bulb, online doctor consultancy with patient (Tele Medicine) and many more IT-enabled government services along with women entrepreneurship programmes like making sanitary napkins (Stree Swabhiman). (ANI)