Pradhan takes jibe at Odisha govt, says people want leadership change

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday took a dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led government in Odisha stating that people of the state want a change in the leadership.

Pradhan at an inauguration event at Baripada in Odisha asserted that the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme that could have benefitted the people of the state was not implemented because Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led state government is jealous of the Modi government.

He further stated that the Union Government has taken several steps to implement rail and roadways projects in Odisha.

"LPG pipelines are been spread across Odisha which would help industries and provide fuel at doorsteps," Pradhan stated. Taking a jibe at the state government, Pradhan also stated that after staying in power for 19 years, Odisha government failed to provide clean drinking water to every household. Emphasing the failures of the state government, Pradhan stated that Odisha is facing crisis of doctors. "Mayurbhanj District has been ranked 575 in India in fighting malnutrition because of lack of doctors in the state," he said. Pradhan also pointed out that the rape victims in the state have been neglected and the perpetrators have not been brought to justice. The Union Petroleum Minister further said that the people of Odisha want a change and that is the reason why hundreds of people have gathered here to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Jan Sabha". (ANI)