Pradhan to inaugurate ONGC symposium, photo exhibition on Chilika

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Union Minister for for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) organised symposium-cum-photo exhibition titled "The Mangalajodi Inheritance" here on Saturday.

The event is being organised in association with The Bhubaneswar Bird Walks (TBBW) to promote the cause of the largest brackish water lake to obtain heritage status from UNESCO.

ONGC has embarked on an ambitious project for conservation and holistic development of Chilika Lake area in Odisha, and for accordance of status of UNESCO "World Heritage Site" for Chilika Lake, in line with its commitment towards environment conservation and heritage protection.

Pradhan has taken the noble initiative to reach a tripartite agreement between ONGC, Govt. of Odisha and UNESCO. UNESCO has assured all support towards this objective. ONGC has also charted out a systematic plan for development of Mangalajodi village in Chilika through CSR activities. The objective is to bring together experts and enthusiasts from the fields of conservation, eco-tourism, ornithology, diplomatic corps, media, NGO's, officials from various central ministries and other related fields, in order to chart out a future course of action for the preservation and development of this rich wetland heritage of Odisha. The Bhubaneswar Bird Walks is an NGO committed to documentation and conservation of avifauna in Odisha. Founder of TBBW, Panchami Manoo Ukil has been a part of the facilitation process of ONGC's CSR work in Mangalajodi. Eminent environment conservationists, diplomats from various countries, UN officials, Ministry officials, ONGC top management including CMD ONGC and Director (HR), ONGC as well as various NGOs working in the field of environment protection shall be present at the symposium and photo-exhibition. (ANI)