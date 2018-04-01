Pradhan urges people to work for development of Odisha

[India], Apr 1 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday urged the people of Odisha to work for the development of the state.

Speaking at the 'Nua Odisha Nirman Abhiyaan' event here in Konark, the Union Minister assured that once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back to power in the state; the youth would not have to move out in search of jobs.

"There are 42 lakh people in Odisha. They have to go out of the state in search of jobs for their livelihood. It is time for Nua Odisha for the development of the state," Pradhan said.

"We will provide all facilities to youth in the state. Lord Jagannath is ruling across Odisha and it is the responsibility of the people to work for the development of the state," he added. Around ten thousand people marked their presence here at the event on the foundation day of Odisha. April 1 is an important day for the people of Odisha, as it was on this day in 1936 the state was formed on the basis of their language. It is celebrated as Utkal Divas in the Odisha. (ANI)