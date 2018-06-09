Pradhan visits Bhubaneswar, reviews various projects

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met with the residents of Mancheswar area on his way to Odisha's Cuttack, who have been demanding a flyover on NH 16, connecting Mancheswar and Hi-Tech Square.

He also met the residents of VSS Nagar and NHAI Officials and reviewed the progress of underpass connecting VSS Nagar and Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar.

The underpass will benefit thousands in the city.

The Union Minister also attended the National CA Conference 2018 organised by Professional Development Committee, ICAI on the theme "Jnana-Vimuktaye" (Knowledge Liberates). (ANI)