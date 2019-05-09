Pradhan writes to Jaitley suggesting measures for economic revival of cyclone-hit areas

[India], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley outlining measures for banks and insurance companies to provide adequate service in cyclone-hit areas and seeking his intervention for the same.

Suggesting measures for the economic revival of different cyclone-affected districts in Odisha, Pradhan has outlined the need for increasing mobile ATMs, adopting a uniform model for dispensing limited cash from bank branches and ensuring delivery of cash through Point of Sale (PoS) devices.

He also mentioned that it is imperative that the hospitality industry is revived so as to restore the livelihood of people and benefit tourists. He suggested that a special scheme with beneficial interest rates must be created for helping the hotel industry rebuild the damaged infrastructure. He also called for adopting measures to expeditiously settle the insurance claims of claimants in all the cyclone-affected districts, whose property has been extensively damaged. Pradhan also held a review meeting with the banking sector to review their preparedness in providing services to customers in cyclone-affected areas of the state. (ANI)