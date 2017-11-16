Pradyuman case: Ashok's lawyer to ask for his bail

[India], November 16 (ANI): The lawyer of the bus conductor, Ashok, who was given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in the Pradyuman murder case, said they were going to ask for his bail.

"We are going to ask for Ashok's bail because as of now the CBI hasn't got any evidence against him," Ashok's lawyer Mohit Verma told ANI.

Earlier on November 12, the investigation in the Pradyuman murder case revealed the illegality and destruction of evidence by the Gurugram Police, CBI sources said.

Last week, the murder case of the seven-year-old Ryan International School student took a new turn after the CBI arrested a class XI student of the same school and gave a clean chit to Ashok, who was arrested by the Gurugram Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child. The agency claimed before a Gurugram court that the student had confessed of committing the crime. The Gurugram police had, however, on November 9, defended their investigation, saying they handed over the case to the CBI at the initial stage and it was not concluded at that time. On November 6, the murder mystery of the seven-year-old took a new turn with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) giving a clean chit to Ashok and arresting a Class 11 student of Ryan International School. Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8. (ANI)