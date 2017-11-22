Pradyuman case: Bus conductor Ashok released from jail

[India], November 22 (ANI): Bus conductor Ashok, accused in the Pradyuman murder case, was released on bail from Gurugram's Bhondsi jail on late Wednesday evening.

The Gurugram District Court granted bail to bus conductor, Ashok, in the Pradyuman murder case, on November 21. The bail was reportedly granted with a Rs-50,000 security bond.

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside his school, Ryan International in Gurugram.

The incident sparked a public outcry after which the Gurugram Police arrested Ashok, alleging him of killing the student. Ashok was arrested on September 8.

But the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a senior student responsible for the murder. (ANI)