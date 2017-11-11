Pradyuman case: CBI denies allegations of accused's father

[India], Nov 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday refuted the allegations levelled by the father of the accused student in the Pradyuman murder case that his son was being tortured in the custody.

Earlier in the day, the father of the Ryan International School student claimed his son to be 'innocent' and said that he was being beaten up by the probe agency.

Talking to media, father of the accused Class 11 student on Saturday said, "My son is being tortured. He was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent. Only one parents-teachers meet (PTM) had happened till now and all teachers had praised my son's performance and behaviour."

"Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days, had he committed such a serious crime?" he asked. He further stated that the CBI raided his house on September 28 and took the clothes, laptop, phone and notebook of his son for investigation. Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Saturday sought a clarification from the CBI based on an application filed by the accused's father as to why it violated the timings of interrogation of the juvenile delinquent. In the application, the father of the accused has alleged the probe agency of flouting the rules and urged to take appropriate action against the CBI for violating the orders of the court. "The CBI officials/ investigating officer has openly flouted the orders of the board, whereby this board had specifically directed the CBI officials to conduct enquiry of the juvenile delinquent between 10 am to 6 pm during the course of enquiry for three days.The above observations of this board has been clearly been violated by the CBI," he pointed out. He further accused the CBI of coming up with false evidences in order to implicate the juvenile and to justify their action of arresting him. Meanwhile, the accused student has been sent to Faridabad observation home where he will be kept till November 22. "The boy has been sent to Faridabad observation home till November 22, which is also the date of next hearing," Sandeep Aneja, lawyer of the minor accused said. Earlier, the CBI produced the accused, who is a minor, before the JJB and demanded his six-day custody. The accused also confessed to his crime in front of his father, the CBI had told a juvenile court. The CBI said that the accused committed the crime in order to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams. The murder case of the seven-year-old took a new dimension on Wednesday after the CBI arrested the class 11 student of the Ryan International School and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, arrested on the charges of murder and sexual assault. Pradyuman Thakur, a student of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, was found dead inside the toilet of school premises, with his throat slit on September 8. (ANI)