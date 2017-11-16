Pradyuman case: CBI fails to furnish basis of bus conductor's arrest

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Gurugram Sessions Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed reply regarding the basis of bus conductor Ashok's arrest by 2:00 pm in connection with Pradyuman murder case, after the probe agency failed to furnish the same before the court.

"The court asked on what basis Ashok was arrested. The CBI was not able to give a response to it. Now, the court has asked the CBI to file detailed reply by 2:00 pm after which the arguments will be heard," Ashok's lawyer, Mohit Verma, told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Verma had moved a bail plea in the court, after the bus conductor was cleared of the charges. The bail plea pending before the court is scheduled for a hearing on November 17, and states that the accused conductor is "falsely implicated" in the case. Last week, the investigative agency arrested a class XI student of the Ryan International School for the murder of his schoolmate Pradyuman Thakur, and gave a clean chit to Ashok, who was arrested by the Gurugram Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child. The seven-year-old Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8. (ANI)