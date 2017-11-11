Pradyuman murder: Bus conductor wants to go back to his old job when freed

Gurugram: Friday was the first time Ashok Kumar met his family after being told in jail he was no longer the main accused in the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur.

"When is my bail plea coming up for hearing," the 42-year-old, who worked as a bus conductor with the school's Bhondsi (Gurgaon) campus, was quoted as saying by his uncle Om Prakash Chopra, who went to visit him at the district jail, accompanied by Ashok's wife Mamta and younger son (8).

"Every Tuesday and Friday, family members of inmates are allowed to visit them. He knew a Class XI student had been apprehended by CBI in the case. Jail officials had told him," said Om Prakash.

The CBI had made the revelation that turned the case on its head on November 8, exactly two months after the murder of the seven-year-old. He told me he only wants to come out of jail, the confinement was killing him. When I told him his bail pleas would be heard only on November 16, he was quiet. He didn't smile," Chopra said. Kumar has been kept in a separate cell. "He doesn't get to meet other inmates. He is confined in a cell that only has one small window. He is not allowed to move around, watch TV or do what others do. For the entire day, two guards are stationed in front of his cell. Every day, a policeman gives him food by knocking on his cell — vegetable, dal and three rotis, both for lunch and dinner. He said he would like to go back to his old job when he is released. 'I have not committed any crime why should I be afraid', he told me," Chopra said. Why, then, had he publicly declared himself guilt the day after his arrest by Gurgaon police? Chopra said the family had been consistently saying Kumar had been tortured by cops. "Ashok told me he was mercilessly tortured. For five days, he wasn't given any food to eat. Before the confession, his head was dipped in hot water and freezing cold water," Chopra said. Police had earlier denied these allegations. Chopra said Kumar was very also concerned about what villagers were saying about him. "He was asking if villagers believe him to be the culprit. I told him clearly everyone knew he had been framed," he said.