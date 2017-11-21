Pradyuman murder case: Accused Gurugram school bus conductor Ashok Kumar granted bail

Gurugram: The Gurugram District Court on Tuesday granted bail to accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar in eight-year-old Pradyuman murder case after three months in jail.
The judge observed that CBI did not submit any evidence against conductor Ashok. The court exonerated Ashok saying it's a matter of life and death and allowed the bail with a bond of Rs 50,000.
"The bail was granted under Article 21 of the constitution. There were lot of differences between findings of CBI and Haryana Police. We were given benefit of doubt," Anil Sharma, lawyer of Ashok told ANI.
Ashok's bail application was moved in the Gurugram court after CBI gave a clean chit to the driver and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder of Pradyuman.
In a major development, a senior Class 11 student of the same school was later arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for killing Pradyuman in a bid to create a situation whereby the upcoming examinations would get postponed.