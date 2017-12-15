Pradyuman Murder Case: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed

[India], Dec. 15 (ANI): The juvenile accused in Pradyuman murder case was denied bail by Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.

According to reports, the board took cognisance of the psychological report of the accused. The report emphasised that the juvenile was well aware of the consequences of the crime.

The Class XI student, who is accused of murdering seven-year-old Pradyuman, was produced before the JJB again on Wednesday and remanded to another 14 days in judicial custody.

He will be lodged in an observation home in Faridabad during this period and produced before the JJB on December 20.

The cold-blooded murder case of Pradyuman took a new dimension after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case, and arrested the juvenile. Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside Ryan International School in Gurugram. (ANI)