Pradyuman murder case: Juvenile to be tried as adult, says court

[India], May 21 (ANI): A Child Sessions Court in Gurugram on Monday ruled that the juvenile accused in a seven-year-old Pradyuman murder case at Ryan International School in the city should be tried as an adult.

The lawyer representing the deceased student's family, Sushil Tekriwal told ANI, "The Child Sessions Court upheld judgment by the Juvenile Justice Board that the juvenile be tried as an adult. He can be subjected to stringent and strict punishment if he's going to get convicted. We welcome it."

The accused, a Class XI student, was arrested by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) last year on the charges of killing Pradyuman Thakur, a Class II student of Gurugram's Ryan International School. Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school premises on September 8, 2017. The Juvenile Justice Board had earlier on December 20 ruled that the 16-year-old accused will be tried as an adult. (ANI)