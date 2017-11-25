Pradyuman murder case: Lawyer of Aarushi Talwar's parents to defend juvenile accused

Gurugram: The Ryan International School murder case suspect, a class 11 student, will be defended by lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir, who successfully represented Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder trial of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi. (Also read: We Erred, Didn’t Watch CCTV Footage Carefully, Admits Haryana Police).

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Mir informed that the preliminary discussions, with the father of the teenager, have taken place. “Once the terms and conditions are formally finalised, I will be defending the boy,” he said.

The father of the high school student has maintained, since the very beginning, that his son is innocent. “My son didn’t do anything. He informed the gardener and teachers after finding Pradyuman’s body. He stayed in the school the entire day, and appeared for the exam. There was not even a single spot of blood on my son’s clothes,” the father said.

The juvenile was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), earlier this month, in connection with the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur after he reportedly confessed to the crime and claimed that he murdered the boy as he wanted to postpone the exams. However, on November 13, the juvenile had retracted his confession. He alleged that the investigators beat him up and recorded the confession in their own words.

Pradyuman Thakur, a class 2 student of Ryan International School in Bhonsdi, Gurugram was found dead in a pool of blood inside the toilet on September 8. His neck was slit with a sharp object. The Gurgaon police had claimed to have cracked the case the same day and arrested a school bus conducter, Ashok Kumar.

Some time after, the investigation was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a class 11 student, of the same school, was held in connection with the murder. He is currently lodged in a remand home waiting for the CBI to present its case to a competent court. On the other hand, Ashok Kumar was released on bail on Wednesday. After reaching home, he narrated the ordeal through which he had to go through inside the jail.