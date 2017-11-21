Pradyuman murder case: Punjab and Haryana high court grants anticipatory bail to Pinto family

[India], November 21 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to the Pinto family, founders of the Ryan Group of Institutions, in connection with the Pradyuman murder case.

However, the high court bench of Justice Surender Gupta has barred them from leaving the country without permission and directed the family to extend help in the investigation.

Speaking to ANI, lawyer of Pradyuman family, Sushil Tekriwal said, "We will file an appeal after receiving copy of the court's order and after making an assessment of the same".

Earlier in the day, the Gurugram District Court granted bail to bus conductor Ashok, who was a prime accused in the case till a while ago. The anticipatory bail pleas by Ryan Pinto and his parents, founding Chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, were filed on September 19. Eight-year-old Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside Ryan International school in Gurugram on September 08. The incident sparked a public outcry following which Gurugram police arrested Ashok, accusing him of killing the seven-year-old student. But the CBI, which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder. (ANI)