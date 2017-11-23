Pradyuman murder: Conductor reaches home, wife narrates tale of torture

New Delhi: Bus conductor Ashok Kumar - who was earlier said to have killed seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur at Ryan International School in Gurugram - reached home late on Wednesday night after being released from Bhondsi Jail.

Kumar was granted bail by Gurugram civil court on Tuesday on a bond of Rs 50,000.

He thanked the media for his return to his family, saying 'he is in a lot of pain'.

His wife Mamata said, "Police beat him up, hung him upside down, tortured him and even sedated him to make him confess."

Lawyer Mohit Verma had filed the bail application for Kumar after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a 16-year-old school student of Ryan International on charges of killing his junior. Kumar, who was arrested by Gurgaon SIT, has not got a clean chit from the CBI.