Prakash Javadekar urges everyone to grow a sapling this World Environment Day

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has appealed everyone across the country to participate in the "Clean Air" program organised by the central government and plant a sapling or a tree on the occasion of World Environment Day tomorrow (June 5).

"Through this program, we are appealing the people to plant a sapling and click selfies with that plant and then upload it on social media with the #selfiewithsapling. That would be great participation because Modi government believes that environmental protection is not only a government program but a people's program and we are ensuring people's participation not only in this program but every program we organise in future," Javadekar said.

"Tomorrow at Paryawaran Bhawan headquarters, Kapil Dev and Jackie Shroff will plant trees and there would be subsequent programs in the upcoming week. We appeal to people to participate in this program because ultimately this year's UN theme is "Clean Air", so we have already launched clean air mission and for that planting saplings and growing trees are very important" he added. 5th June is celebrated as "World Environment Day" every year. And in an attempt to spread worldwide awareness about protecting the environment, this year the United Nations has focused on the "Clean Air" or "Tackle with Air Pollution" theme on World Environment Day. (ANI)