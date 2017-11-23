Prakash Raj sends legal notice to Mysuru MP for trolling him over PM remark

[India], November 23 (ANI): Actor Prakash Raj on Thursday sent a legal notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mysuru MP Pratap Simha for trolling him over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prakash said he would take a criminal action against the MP if he failed to reply legally.

"I have sent a legal notice to Pratap Simha (BJP Mysuru MP), as a citizen of this country for the way he has trolled me which has disturbed my personal life. I am asking him to answer legally and if he doesn't, I will be taking a criminal action against him," Prakash said today.

Prakash, while attending an event in Bengaluru on October 3, had said, "Gauri Lankesh's killers have not been caught yet. But what is more disappointing is people celebrating her murder over the social media and spreading hatred. Some of these people who celebrated her (Gauri's) murder are followed by our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) on Twitter. We have a PM, who shuts his eyes to this." In response to the actor's comment, the BJP MP said that Prakash Rai was making such comments because Gauri was his friend and asked where he was when more than 12 members of pro-Hindu organisations were brutally killed. (ANI)