Prakash Raj to contest 2019 LS polls from Bengaluru Central

[India] Jan 5 (ANI): Activist and renowned actor of Indian cinema, Prakash Raj has on Saturday announced that he will contest the 2019 general elections as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central constituency.

Notably, Prakash has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which he had announced on January 1 that he will enter politics stating "abki baar janata ki sarkar (this time, people's government)".

Prakash took to Twitter to thank people for their warm wishes and encouraging him to enter into politics. "2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS. Thank you for the warm and encouraging response to my new journey.. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days," he tweeted.

Notably, he tweeted with an image showing the eight assembly constituencies that fall under the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency. The eight assembly constituencies under Bengaluru Central are Gandhi Nagar, Charajpet, Sarvagnanagar, Shanti Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar and Mahadevapura. The actor-cum-politician is likely to contest poll against BJP's PC Mohan, who has held Bengaluru Central seat since 2009. Further, Prakash is the third prominent actor after Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan to enter politics in the recent years. Raj is known for his anti-BJP stance. He also has been vocal in seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence. He had earlier claimed that Bollywood stopped offering him roles as he has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. The 2019 general elections are due to be held in April or May to constitute the seventeenth Lok Sabha. (ANI)