Pramod Sawant inspects ongoing bridge project in Canacona

[India], June 5 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited Canacona on Wednesday for the inspection of ongoing three bridge project -- Maxem, Galgibag, and Tolpon, which is expected to be completed by July 20, 2019.

Elaborating on the projects which are being undertaken by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Chief Minister said, "the total cost of projects will be approximately around Rs 2.72 crore and it will cover a total area of approximately 7.7 km."

He also reviewed the work of projects executed under the NHAI.

"These three bridges will help to reduce the present distance of 21 Km from Canacona to Maxem by 10 km and will help regulate the smooth movement of traffic by reducing the congestion," he said. Chief Minister further informed that the State government intends to inaugurate the said projects at the hands of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)