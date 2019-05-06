Pramod Tiwari to serve legal notice to PM over his remark on Rajiv Gandhi

[India], May 6 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said that he will serve a legal notice to him.

In a statement, Tiwari said that Prime Minister Modi has already accepted his defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, hence he is making such statements.

The Congress party had on Sunday sought an unconditional apology from the Prime Minister for his remarks on the late PM.

While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, PM Modi had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1'."

He was apparently referring to Bofors scam, in which Rajiv Gandhi was an accused. (ANI)