Pranab Mukherjee accepts RSS invite, will address members in Nagpur

New Delhi: Former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee will address over 600 newly recruited RSS workers as chief guest at the valedictory session of the ‘Tritiya Varsh Varg’ or ‘third year course’ of the organisation. “After a meeting, we extended the invitation. Mukherjee has given his consent to participate,” RSS’s communications chief Arun Kumar said.

Speaking to ANI, organisation's ideologue Rakesh Sinha said, "Former President Mukherjee's acceptance to attend RSS event in Nagpur (Maharashtra) sends a message to the country that on vital issues there should be dialogue and adversaries are not enemies. Questions raised on RSS-Hindutva is being answered by his acceptance of the invitation."

He added that the legacy of the Congress and RSS affairs should not be compared. Mukherjee served as the president of India from 2012 to 2017. Prior to this, he has held several cabinet berths ranging from finance minister, defence minister to external affairs minister in a political career that spanned for nearly six decades. Sinha further said Mukherjee was not the first one to attend an RSS event as other prominent leaders such as Jayaprakash Narayan (Janata Party leader), N.G. Gore (popular Marathi socialist) and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (former president and vice-president) have graced the occasion earlier. The former president will address the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV), which is held in the RSS headquarters annually in Nagpur. Volunteers who attend the first and second-year training camps are qualified for the final year camp, and can later become full-time RSS pracharaks. (ANI)