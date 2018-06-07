Pranab Mukherjee arrives at RSS founder's birthplace

[India], June 7 (ANI): Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday arrived at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur.

Mukherjee was welcomed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee, who arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday, will address the valedictory function of the RSS's third-year officers' training camp at its headquarters in Reshimbagh shortly.

A political slugfest had erupted after Mukherjee accepted an invite from the RSS to be the chief guest at its 'Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg' (cadres training program).

While several Congress leaders urged him to reconsider his decision, many said that his visit would create an "undesirable difference" in the country. Earlier, the RSS said that it is the greatness of the former president to accept their invitation. Mukherjee has said that he will reveal his thoughts on the matter during the event itself. Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events. (ANI)