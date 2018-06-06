Pranab Mukherjee arrives in Nagpur for RSS event

[India] Jun 6(ANI): Amid criticism and disapproval from opposition parties, former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday evening to attend a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) program here.

A controversy had erupted after Mukherjee had accepted an invite from the RSS to be the chief guest at its Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg' (cadres training program) and address their workers at their headquarters in Nagpur.

Several Congress leaders urged him to reconsider his decision.

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily on Monday had said the attendance of former president Pranab Mukherjee in the RSS event will create an "undesirable difference" in the country. Another leader, C. K. Jaffer Sharief, had written a letter on May 30 to Mukherjee requesting him to "reconsider and avoid visiting" the event. The event will be held on June 7. Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events. Earlier, the RSS said that it is the greatness of the former president and Congress leader to accept their invitation to address their workers in Nagpur. Mukherjee has said that he will reveal his thoughts on the matter during the event itself. (ANI)