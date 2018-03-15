Pranab Mukherjee Foundation launched

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): Former president Pranab Mukherjee and industrialist Ratan Tata launched 'Pranab Mukherjee Foundation' here on Thursday.

The foundation aims to work in the field of research, education, and rural development.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Ratan Tata, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani and many other leaders were present at the event.

The former first citizen has been passionate about improving the standard of education and research in the country. During his tenure at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the 83-year-old started monthly interactions with vice-chancellors of central universities and professors of IITs and other prominent institutes. Mukherjee started his career as a teacher in a college before joining politics. After heading various ministries, he was elected as the President in 2012.(ANI)