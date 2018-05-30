Pranab Mukherjee should tell RSS what is wrong with their ideology: Chidambaram

[India], May 30 (ANI): After former President Pranab Mukherjee accepted RSS' invitation for an event in Nagpur, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday requested him to tell the organisation what is wrong with their ideology.

"Now that he (Pranab Mukherjee) has accepted invitation there is no point debating why he accepted it. More important thing to say is, sir you have accepted invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology," Chidambaram said at an event in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Pranab Mukherjee requesting him to refrain from attending the RSS event which is to be held on June 7. "I have been associated with him for many years; I am very concerned and surprised by his decision. RSS is always trying to divide the society," Chennithala told media here. Earlier in the day, another Congress leader C. K. Jaffer Sharief wrote a letter to the former President wherein he requested him to "reconsider and avoid visiting" the RSS event scheduled. The former President will address the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV), which is held annually at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. (ANI)