Pranab Mukherjee to receive 'Mann Ki Baat' book on May 26

[India] May 24 (ANI): President, Pranab Mukherjee will receive the first copy of the book 'Mann Ki Baat' - A social revolution on Radio, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, here on May 26.

The book will be released by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who will present the first copy to the President.

The event will also be graced by the Union Minister for Finance and Defence Arun Jaitley.

The book provides a peek into how one of the most popular leaders of our time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approaches an idea like 'Mann Ki Baat' and what its historical value may be.

The foreword for the book has been written by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. Writing about 'Mann ki Baat', Shinzo Abe says "This book is filled with Prime Minister Modi's enthusiasm for interacting with the people of India, particularly with the youth. I feel his strong passion for dialogue with his people." The book has been written by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, which is a not-for-profit organisation that is actively working in the realm of policy and governance matters. Based out of New Delhi, Bluekraft brings together a wide spectrum of leading policy makers and young thinkers to debate, discuss, deliberate and formulate new ideas that will enrich India's development trajectory. This book recites the common thread of positivity and optimism that Narendra Modi has woven through his 'Mann Ki Baat' and how this thread has been picked up by common Indians to convert it into a mass movement. This book also provides a great opportunity to all Indians to get to know some hitherto unknown facets of Prime Minister's thinking, his beliefs and his thought process. Prime Minister Modi is himself quoted in many chapters of the book and the insights that emerge is perhaps the most important contribution that this book makes. There are interesting anecdotes shared by the members of the Prime Minister's core team and people from AIR and MyGov to quench people's curiosity about the minute but interesting details of how the idea of a radio programme came up, how the name and frequency were decided, and how the format was chalked out, among other things. Writing a blurb for the book, Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, says, "Mann Ki Baat is a great example of how media can be used as a platform for bringing about positive change. Through this new initiative and others, including MyGov.in, that invites the public to participate, Prime Minister Modi has included millions of Indians in a collaborative effort that can improve the efficiency of public service information delivery and accelerate progress." LexisNexis is privileged to participate through this publishing association in the Prime Minister's initiative to build on positive partnerships between the people and the Government through impactful social initiatives. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon and on LexixNexis book store. (ANI)