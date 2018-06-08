Pranab Mukherjee's morphed photo: RSS condemns 'dirty tricks' of political forces

[India], June 8 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday strongly condemned divisive political forces on deliberately defaming the party over a morphed photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee wearing a black coloured Sangh cap and giving an RSS-style salute.

The RSS said that 'frustrated forces' are using 'dirty tricks' to defame the Sangh.

"Some divisive political forces have posted a morphed photo of former president of Bharat Dr. Pranab Mukherjee standing in a prayer position with a folded hand during recitation of Sangha Prarthana at yesterday's RSS function at Nagpur," a press release read.

"These forces initially tried to create an opposition to make Dr Mukherjee refrain from attending this function and now these frustrated forces are doing all such dirty tricks to defame RSS. We denounce and strongly condemn such dirty tricks by these divisive political forces to deliberately defame RSS," the release added. Mukherjee on Thursday in his maiden visit to the RSS headquarters delivered a powerful speech on 'Nation, Nationalism and Patriotism'. Mukherjee's acceptance of the RSS' invitation to attend the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV) event led to backlash from the Congress and others. (ANI)