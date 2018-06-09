Pranab-RSS event row: Owaisi says Congress is finished

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at the Congress after the party leader and former president Pranab Mukherjee attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) annual event.

Owaisi said the incident is enough to define the internal situation of the Congress.

"The Congress is finished. A man who spent 50 years in Congress and was President of India visited the RSS headquarters. Do you still have hopes from this party?" Owaisi said.

Mukherjee on Thursday attended the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV) event organised at RSS headquarters in Nagpur and addressed the RSS workers. Earlier, the Congress expressed their disapproval and disappointment over Mukherjee's attendance at the event.(ANI)