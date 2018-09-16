Prashant Kishor will strengthen JD (U) working: RCP Singh

[India], Sept 16 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) leader RCP Singh on Sunday expressed happiness on election strategist Prashant Kishor's political debut from his party and said that the latter will strengthen the party's working.

Interacting with the media, Singh said, "If someone is a poll strategist, he understands polls very well. He is not new. We are happy that he joined us."

"There is a difference between other parties and us. If you want to work in JD(U) then the sky is the limit. He will strengthen our working," he added.

Talking on the seat sharing between the JD(U) and the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Singh said that the discussion on the matter is on its final stage and soon an official announcement would be made. Earlier today, Kishor joined the Janata Dal (United) in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The official announcement was made in the party's state executive meeting. Kishor, who is known as a poll strategist, is the man behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He was also credited in bringing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JD(U) under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls. (ANI)