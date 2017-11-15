Prasoon Joshi denies watching Padmavati

[India], Nov 15 (ANI): Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson, Prasoon Joshi on Wednesday said that he has not watched the yet to be released movie, Padmavati.

Rebutting the reports of him having reviewed the movie at a special screening, Joshi said, "The speculative reports a few publications are carrying about I having watched Padmavati are absolutely baseless and untrue."

"Neither I have watched the film nor expressed any views regarding it. The film will follow the due process at CBFC," he added.

Some media reports had earlier claimed that Joshi saw Padmavati and gave its content a clean chit. Reportedly, Joshi said the movie will "sail through without cuts." The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. However, the makers have repeatedly maintained that the movie is devoid of scenes that may hurt anyone's sentiments. Joshi, last week, had also rejected one of its advisory panel members' statement against 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali that the filmmaker should be tried for treason. "It's unfortunate to see the personal point of view expressed by an advisory panel member of the CBFC against Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By no means does it represent the point of view of CBFC as an organisation or the CBFC board. We have respect for Mr Bhansali as an individual and artist," Joshi had told ANI. Padmavati is due for release on December 1. (ANI)