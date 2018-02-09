Pravin Togadia questions BJP over FIR against Major Aditya Kumar

[India], Feb. 9 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia on Thursday questioned Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) patriotism over Major Aditya Kumar father's plea in Supreme Court seeking to quash of FIR registered against the latter's son, in connection with killing of three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

"Major Aditya's father approached the Supreme Court to quash the FIR on him. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party government should have withdrawn the FIR itself. It is sad that Major's father has to approach the apex court," Togadia told ANI.

"Now even if the Union Government supports this application in the Supreme Court, it's too little too late. It's their Government in Jammu and Kashmir, why not ask police to withdraw case there? What kind of patriotism is this," he added. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court heard the plea filed by Major Aditya Kumar's father, in regards to the same case. On January 27, three civilians were killed after Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob of protesters in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over 200 protestors pelted stones at the Army convoy following which the army personnel shot in the air in their self defence. Following the incident, the state police filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Major and his Army unit of 10 Garhwal Rifles. Subsequently, the Army filed a counter FIR in response to the one lodged by the state police.(ANI)