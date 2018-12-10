Prayagraj: 5 missing, 3 critical after boat capsizes in Yamuna river

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Three persons were critical and five others went missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in river Yamuna here earlier today.

Reportedly, nine people have been rescued.

The critically injured people have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Search and rescue operation is underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has ordered for deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The state disaster response force (SDRF) has also been pressed into action for the rescue operation

More details awaited. (ANI)