Prayagraj: Kidnapper kills self after abducting child

[India], May 22 (ANI): A person, who had allegedly kidnapped six-year-old son of his former employer shot himself after police arrived to nab him. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

The accused, Sanjay Yadav, had kidnapped the boy from his school's gymnastic hall in Prayagraj's Civil Lines area on Tuesday. He then called the minor's family and demanded Rs 3 crore as ransom, police said.

The family registered a complaint with the police, following which a manhunt was initiated.

During the operation, the police tracked the suspect in Bhadohi, who shot himself in panic on seeing the cops. The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. The accused was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries later. (ANI)