Prayagraj's new airport complex proof of rapid economic development: PM Modi

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new airport complex at Prayagraj's Bamrauli airport is a testament to 'rapid economic development' India has witnessed under the BJP-led Central government.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the complex earlier on Sunday, which includes a new terminal and four aircraft parking bays. The complex, which has been constructed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the cost of Rs 169 crore, will allow the Bamrauli Airport, located on the outskirts of Prayagraj, to handle more passenger flights ahead of next month's Kumbh Mela.

Addressing a gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, "Maybe this is the first-ever Kumbh Mela where people will be able to arrive by land, water, and air. This is proof of the rapid economic development the country is undergoing currently. The country's middle class is growing. Their purchasing capacity is also increasing".

While saying that India's aviation sector has become one of the fastest growing in the world, Prime Minister Modi said, "Last year, the total number of people travelling in AC trains across the country was lesser than the number of people taking flights. No one could have imagined that the aviation sector will compete with the Railways".

In a veiled attack on the Congress party, the Prime Minister said that since independence, there were approximately 450 aircraft in the civil aviation industry, while in 2018, around 1000 new aircraft orders have been placed.

"You can imagine how we have made progress. Also, this terminal was constructed in a record time of eleven months. No one in this country can imagine the work can be done so swiftly because we are still living with the mindset of old times. This further proves how things can change with a change of the government," Prime Minister Modi added.

Highlighting the importance of tourism sector, Prime Minister Modi said that Prayagraj has the potential to become one of the top tourist destinations of the country, and the construction of this terminal will help achieve that potential.

"Tourism sector can provide employment to a large number of people. It can also lead to a number of infrastructural developments. Prayagraj and the whole of Uttar Pradesh can attract millions of people, given their rich history and vibrant culture," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)