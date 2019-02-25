PRC row: Meghalaya CM appeals for peace in Arunachal Pradesh

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Pradesh government is not going to table the controversial permanent residential certificate (PRC) for now and appealed people to maintain peace in the state.

Sangma's comments come as protests over the PRC row intensified in Itanagar with protesters going on a rampage on Sunday. They set on fire the private house of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, burnt various vehicles and vandalised police and fire stations in the capital.

Protesters even tried to march towards Khandu's residence, but security forces foiled their bid.

Speaking to ANI, Sangma said, "Government has clarified that they will not stretch the issue further. We appeal to the people that there will be peace. Government is also trying its best that distinction is not escalated further. The state government has sent a message that they are not going to tabled PRC for now. Hence, there should not be an issue."

Security has been beefed up in and around important buildings and the residences of important politicians including that of Khandu.

Many people are said to have sustained injuries in the stone pelting that took place.

Protests took a violent turn after one person was killed in the police firing on Friday night. The district administration has called in the army to maintain law and order in the city.

Locals are protesting after the state government-appointed Joint High Power Committee (JHPC) recommended granting PRC to six communities who have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state for decades.

The decision to grant PRC to them will allow them to benefit from various welfare and other schemes. JHPC recommended PRC to six communities after having a detailed discussion with all stakeholders, but nearly 18 student and civil society organisations are protesting against the move. They are against giving PRC to non-Arunachalees.

However, Khandu has clarified that the government did not intend to bring any Bill to push PRC forward and has even announced not to discuss the issue in the Assembly. He has, however, stated that he would like to have wider consultations with all stakeholders on the issue of PRC in near future.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace. (ANI)