Preet Bharara's brilliant response to Trump's anti-immigration America

New York: India-born top United States prosecutor Preet Bharara, who was fired by the Trump administration after he refused to resign, commemorated 4th of July, the American Independence Day, tweeting a photograph of his immigrant family. (See the picture alongside).

Bharara and 45 other US prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama had been asked by the Trump administration to resign in March, following which they were summarily sacked.

Bharara tweeted yesterday, "Happy 4th of July to all. I'm forever grateful my immigrant family was welcomed to America 47 years ago. We will never stop giving back."

When asked to identify himself in the black and white photograph of his family, Bharara responded, "I'm the baby sitting in mom's lap. This photo was taken a few days before my dad (glasses, back row) left India for good. We joined later." But his tweet that followed is probably why he was considered such a brilliant prosecutor. Retweeting Donald Trump Junior's post, Bharara said, "Respectfully, today all celebrate the promise of America whether for new immigrants or aging reality TV stars. America belongs to all of us." Followed by this brilliant takedown: "Also we might celebrate the ability of immigrant spelling bee contestants to know that "oppressive" has only one "r." Build a wwallll." The US President's son had tweeted: "Out of curiosity, what exactly are Big Govt, opprressive taxation, anti 2A left wing socialists celebrating today?" Bharara said that citizens working together are more powerful than US Attorneys. And presidents. In March, Bharara said he had been fired becuase he refused to resign. "Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honour of my professional life".