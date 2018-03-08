Pregnant pillion rider falls to death as cop kicks bike

[India] Mar 08 (ANI): A pregnant woman, riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her husband, died after a traffic police inspector allegedly kicked the two-wheeler while chasing the couple.

Reportedly, the policeman was chasing them to get hold of the rider, the victim's husband, as he was not wearing a helmet.

The victim, who was identified as Usha, fell to her death after the cop allegedly tried to stop the bike with a kick.

The incident was followed by a protest by the locals that led to a blockade of traffic.

Superintendent of Police P Cephas Kalyan later said the inspector was arrested and remanded. He also assured that the CCTV would be checked to ascertain the sequence of events.(ANI)