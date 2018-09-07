  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Pregnant woman carried to hospital, delivers on the way, returns

Pregnant woman carried to hospital, delivers on the way, returns

Last Updated: Fri, Sep 07, 2018 11:30 hrs
Andhra

Andhra Pradesh: In yet an other shocking incident, a pregnant woman from Vijayanagaram district in Andhra Pradesh was carried to a hospital through the help of her relatives in a makeshift cloth stretcher to a forest. This is due to lack of proper roads in the locality.

The video of this has been shared by news agency ANI. Watch the video here:

It is reported that the hospital is 7 kms away, but the mother delivered while she was about 4 kms away from the hospital.

However, this is not the first time such an incident is taking place. Earlier, on July 29, a pregnant woman was taken to hospital using makeshift cloth stretcher for 12 kilometers to the hospital due to lack of motorable roads. In June, a pregnant women in Kerala was taken to to the hospital by her family in a bedsheet tied to poles that had gone viral.

Such incidents have been taking place repeatedly due to the lack of proper roads. Though its a risky venture for pregnant women, its understood that villagers are left with no option.

More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features