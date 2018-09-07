Pregnant woman carried to hospital, delivers on the way, returns

Andhra Pradesh: In yet an other shocking incident, a pregnant woman from Vijayanagaram district in Andhra Pradesh was carried to a hospital through the help of her relatives in a makeshift cloth stretcher to a forest. This is due to lack of proper roads in the locality.
The video of this has been shared by news agency ANI. Watch the video here:
#WATCH: A pregnant woman being carried by her relatives through a forest for 4 km in Vijayanagaram district due to lack of road connectivity. Hospital was 7 km away from the village but she delivered midway & returned. Both the baby & the mother are safe. (4.9.18) #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/fvGZlYwDCl— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018
It is reported that the hospital is 7 kms away, but the mother delivered while she was about 4 kms away from the hospital.
However, this is not the first time such an incident is taking place. Earlier, on July 29, a pregnant woman was taken to hospital using makeshift cloth stretcher for 12 kilometers to the hospital due to lack of motorable roads. In June, a pregnant women in Kerala was taken to to the hospital by her family in a bedsheet tied to poles that had gone viral.
Such incidents have been taking place repeatedly due to the lack of proper roads. Though its a risky venture for pregnant women, its understood that villagers are left with no option.