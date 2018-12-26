Pregnant woman given HIV infected blood in Tamil Nadu government hospital

Chennai: A 24-year-old pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu contracted HIV after infected blood was pumped into her during a blood transfusion at a government hospital in Virudhunagar district.

Three lab technicians were suspended for alleged lapses over the last two years.

The woman was administered blood from an HIV-positive young man on December 3 after lab technicians at a government blood bank found nothing wrong in the tests. But soon after that, he was tested positive for HIV at a private laboratory when he went to get his blood tested to apply for a job abroad. By the time he alerted the government hospital, his blood was already transfused into the pregnant woman.

Investigations revealed that the man was tested positive for HIV and Hepatitis B two years ago by a government lab after he donated his blood. However, neither did the lab officials store his medical records nor did they inform him of the test results. The pregnant woman was put on anti-retroviral treatment after she was tested HIV-positive. Whether the baby would be infected with HIV would be known only after its birth, authorities said.