Pregnant woman loses baby in ambulance accident

[India], Apr 9 (ANI): A pregnant woman lost her baby and received critical injuries after the ambulance she was travelling in, hit a divider in Thane's Anand Nagar Sunday morning.

The ambulance was on its way from Malegaon to Mumbai with four family members of the woman and driver, who also sustained injuries.

The Police officials, traffic police, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), and the Fire Brigade rushed to the site with an emergency tender.

The injured were shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, Mumbai. (ANI)