Pregnant woman murder: Hyderabad Police identify accused

[India], Feb. 12 (ANI): After a weeklong probe into the murder case of a pregnant woman, who was found chopped into pieces near Hyderabad's Botanical Gardens in Kondapur, the Cyberabad Police on Monday made a major breakthrough by identifying the accused.

According to sources, Madhapur Special Operation Team (SOT) chased the sensational murder case,which was reported ten days ago at Botanical garden. They have identified the accused through CCTV footage.

"The accused persons are from Bihar; the prime accused has been identified as Amit Jha," sources added.

Police suspect the murder was due to family problems. Currently, Amit Jha has been taken into custody. The woman's body was found at Sri Ram Nagar, next to Botanical Gardens, which is situated close to the city's IT hub. A post-mortem examination revealed that the woman may have also been beaten before she was killed, as she had a fractured pelvis and a ruptured uterus, besides broken ribs. The police later found that the victim visited Udupi hotel in Gachibowli on January 28, two days before her body was found, based on eye-witness accounts. The woman's portrait was prepared by experts from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), based on eye-witnesses who saw a woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy in the area. The police also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information on the accused. Citizens with any details and clues can contact the Circle Inspector at 9499617127, the Sub-Inspector at 9491030375 or the ACP at 9491039175, the police said in a press release. The incident has sent shock waves across the city. The case came to light after local residents found the blood-stained bags by the roadside morning and apprised police of it. (ANI)