Preliminary action taken against erring authorities: Adityanath

[India], May 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said preliminary action has been taken against the erring authorities responsible for the Varanasi flyover mishap wherein at least 15 people have been killed and 11 critically injured.

On Tuesday, a huge slab of the under-construction flyover in Varanasi's Cantt area came down on cars and a local bus after two pillars collapsed.

Several people got crushed or trapped under the debris in the incident which took place in the evening when the traffic was at its peak.

Post the incident, the chief minister announced ex-gratia for the affected families and met the victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital on late Tuesday night. "15 people have been killed. 11 people are critically injured and we have assured proper treatment for them. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has taken preliminary action against responsible authorities," Adityanath said at a press conference held here in the wee hours of Wednesday. He also added that he has asked the deputy chief minister and the minister concerned to personally monitor rescue and relief works. "A committee has also been constituted which will give a report in 48 hours," he added. Earlier reports suggested that at least 18 bodies have been recovered from debris after the flyover collapsed. After the incident, Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of people killed in the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the injured people. Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda also directed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to stay in touch with the health officials of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, KR Sudan, the project manager of the flyover, said the reason behind the mishap could only be ascertained after the completion of the investigation. (ANI)