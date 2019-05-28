Prem Singh Tamang sworn in as Sikkim CM

[India], May 27 (ANI): Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang, better known as PS Golay, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sikkim on Monday.

His party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), won 17 of the 32 Assembly seats in the state in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Golay replaces Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader and five-time Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who was in power for the last 24 years.

SKM, which came into being in 2013, bagged 17 seats, one more than required for a majority in the 32-member Assembly, whereas Chamling's SDF bagged 15 seats.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Golay and assured of support from the Centre. "Congratulations to Shri Prem Singh Tamang on taking oath as Sikkim's Chief Minister. I assure full support from the Centre in furthering Sikkim's development", Modi tweeted. Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his best wishes to the Sikkim Chief Minister. Rajnath tweeted, "I congratulate Shri Prem Singh Tamang on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Sikkim. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has assured him of full support from the Centre for the development of the state. I extend my best wishes to Shri Tamang for his tenure ahead." Both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held in Sikkim on April 11. (ANI)