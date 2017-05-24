Premises of top bureaucrats across Uttar Pradesh raided by IT

Lucknow: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at the premises of several top bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh.





Premises of Meerut range Road Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma, fomer Baghpat district Magistrate and additional CEO Greater Noida have been raided.





Offices located at Ghaziabad and Lucknow of former district magistrate Satyendra Singh has also been raided.





According to reports, raids are going on in six cities of Uttar Pradesh, covering 15 locations. Raids cover four officers of UP Government.



Last month, the department had searched over 20 premises and detected undisclosed income of over Rs 10 crore.