Preparations in full swing for PM Modi's Odisha visit

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Preparations are underway in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state later today.

In Baripada, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a number of developmental projects, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who reviewed the arrangements made for Prime Minister's Modi visit.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Pradhan asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party's aim (BJP) is to win 100 assembly seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Inauguration of various development projects for this region will be done by the Prime Minister. Our primary goal is to get maximum Lok Sabha seats and aim for 100 assembly seats," he said.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of LPG pipeline project of IOCL and the Balasore multi-modal logistics park. Furthermore, he will unveil the plaque to mark the commencement of work for the development and conservation of Rasika Ray temple at an ancient fort, Haripurgarh. He will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of various National Highway projects and inaugurate six passport Seva Kendras. He will also flag off the second passenger train from Tatanagar to Badampahar. Ahead of Prime Minister's visit, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking his intervention in improving the condition of roads in the state. "I would like to bring to your notice that the State is suffering a lot due to lack of timely maintenance of the existing National Highways which are important communication links in the state. Jharpokharia-Keonjhar-Sambalpur NH-49 passing through Mayurbhanj district is not in traffic worthy condition. Many public complaints have been received in this regard," said Patnaik in the letter. He also urged the central government to declare Bhadrak-Ananadpur-Thakurmunda-Karanjia-Singada, Shergarh-Nilgiri-Kaptipada-Baripada, Rairangpur-Bisoi-Bangiriposi-Kalabadia, Jashipur-Champua as National Highways. (ANI)