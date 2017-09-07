Prepared to conduct search ops in Dera's Sirsa Headquarter tomorrow: DC Prabhjot Singh

[India], Sept. 7 (ANI): Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh on Thursday informed that they are completely prepared to conduct the search operations in Dera Sacha Sauda's Sirsa Headquarter tomorrow, as per the instruction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there has been relaxation in the curfew from past four days, but it will not be the same from tomorrow, till the search operation concludes in that area.

"Duties have been assigned to concerned people for tomorrow and we are fully prepared and our search operation will begin tomorrow morning," Prabhjot told the reporters here.

He informed that 41 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), four columns of Army and police force have been deployed for tomorrow's search operations. Court Commissioner Anil Kumar Singh Panwar, appointed by Punjab and Haryana High Court for Dera 'sanitisation,' has also reached Sirsa. Earlier on September 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave orders to conduct search operation in the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda, under the supervision of a judicial officer. This order came after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons of the Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons include 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons. The police later seized and sealed all the weapons. (ANI)