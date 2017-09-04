Pres Kovind lays foundation stone of SAUNI Yojana

[India], September 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind today laid the foundation stone of the second phase of link IV pipeline canal of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana in Rajkot.

The first phases of link I, II, and III of the SAUNI Project have been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project is aimed at bringing the waters of Narmada River to the reservoirs of parched Saurashtra region.

President Kovind was on a two- day visit to Gujarat that ended today with the said event.

On his first day, he visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)